C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.