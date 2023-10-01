C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 101.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 153,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 114,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 872,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

