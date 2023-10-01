Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

