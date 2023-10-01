Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.11

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.11 and traded as low as $37.62. Calian Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNFF shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

