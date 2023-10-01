Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE CCL opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

