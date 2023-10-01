Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

