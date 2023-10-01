Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $142.49 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.