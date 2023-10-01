Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $142.49 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

