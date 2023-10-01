Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.49 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

