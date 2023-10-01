CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $302.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.