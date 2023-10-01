Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

