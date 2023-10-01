Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

