Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $17.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.