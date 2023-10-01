Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

