Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

