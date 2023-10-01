Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.