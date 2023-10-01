Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

