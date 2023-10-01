Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

