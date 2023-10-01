Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

