Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $93.62 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.