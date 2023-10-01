Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.