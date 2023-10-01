Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

