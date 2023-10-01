Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

