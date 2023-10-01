Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 179 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $202.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

