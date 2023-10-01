Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VOO stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.