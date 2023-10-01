Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

