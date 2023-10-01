Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 974 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

