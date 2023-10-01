Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.