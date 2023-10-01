Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

