Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

