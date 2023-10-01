Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.