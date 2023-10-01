Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $572.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

