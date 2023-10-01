Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

