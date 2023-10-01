Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.03

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.03 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 19,663 shares trading hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

