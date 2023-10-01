Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

