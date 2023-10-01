Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $588.66 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $648.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.74. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

