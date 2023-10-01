Csenge Advisory Group Has $770,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.