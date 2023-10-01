Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in The India Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The India Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IFN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

The India Fund Announces Dividend

About The India Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.