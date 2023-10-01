Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $431.24. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.