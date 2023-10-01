Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

