Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 615 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

