Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,819 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $473.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

