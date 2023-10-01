Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.