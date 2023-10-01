Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

