CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.