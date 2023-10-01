DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

