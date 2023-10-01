DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day moving average is $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.