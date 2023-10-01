DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $16.94 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.48% of DISH Network worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Barclays upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Down 0.8 %

DISH stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

