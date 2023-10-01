DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $40.69 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

