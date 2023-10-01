DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Liberty Latin America worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

