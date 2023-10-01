DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 27,852 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Target by 101,302.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 533,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after buying an additional 532,851 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 103,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Target by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

