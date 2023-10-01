Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

PANW stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

