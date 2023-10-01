Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.